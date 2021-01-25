Flood advisory posted for Hawaii island

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii island due to persistent heavy showers this morning.

The flood advisory is in effect through 10:15 a.m.

At 7:26 a.m., radar and rain gauges showed heavy showers over the Hilo, Puna, and Kau Districts falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said. Heavy rainfall is also soaking the higher elevations of Saddle Road and is affecting North Kulani Road near Mountain View. Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National

Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Keaau, Pohakuloa Training Area, Punaluu Beach, Pohakuloa Camp, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Papaikou, Pepeekeo and Honomu.

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas.