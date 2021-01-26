Kauai fire destroys yurt in Hanalei

Kauai firefighters on Monday extinguished a fire that engulfed a structure, which appeared to be a yurt, according to a Kauai Fire Department photo of the scene.

No one was injured.

Damage to the structure and its contents are estimated at about $11,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kauai County spokesman Alden Alayvilla said no one was living in the structure and it was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday. Firefighters from two stations and a battalion chief responded, with the first unit arriving at 3:10 a.m. They managed to quickly knock the fire down and cleared the scene at 4:40 a.m.