Two men charged in Liliha home burglary

Two men were charged today for burglarizing a home in Liliha.
Kyle Paguyo, 25, and Rafael Suyat, 26, were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.
The two men were arrested Sunday near the corner of Bachelot and North Judd streets.
A complaint filed in Circuit Court says the men broke into a home on Bachelot Street.
Court records indicate that the case is being handled by prosecutors with the Elder Abuse Branch.
Bail was set at $15,000 for each of them and were in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
The pair will be arraigned Feb. 1 in Circuit Court.
