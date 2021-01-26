Two men charged in Liliha home burglary

Two men were charged today for burglarizing a home in Liliha.

Kyle Paguyo, 25, and Rafael Suyat, 26, were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.

The two men were arrested Sunday near the corner of Bachelot and North Judd streets.

A complaint filed in Circuit Court says the men broke into a home on Bachelot Street.

Court records indicate that the case is being handled by prosecutors with the Elder Abuse Branch.

Bail was set at $15,000 for each of them and were in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The pair will be arraigned Feb. 1 in Circuit Court.