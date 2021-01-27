Police search for suspects in Waipahu armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Waipahu where a suspect took a bag from a 50-year-old man at gunpoint Monday night, police said.

The victim was seated in his vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Farrington Highway and Awalau Street at about 10:45 p.m. when another vehicle drove up to him.

Police said an unknown male suspect exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took the victim’s bag and fled in the vehicle driven by a second unknown male.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.