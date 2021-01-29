Florida couple leaves Waikiki hotel, arrested for violating quarantine rules

A Gainesville, Fla., couple were arrested at a Waikiki hotel this morning for violating the state’s mandatory quarantine rules.

Special agents from the Department of the Attorney General arrested Andrew J. Edmonson, 43, and his wife, Gabriela Girao Edmonson, 34.

Agents said they signed and acknowledged the Safe Travel form and understood they had to quarantine in their hotel for 10 days.

The Edmonsons checked in at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, and the hotel staff informed them they would be issued a one-time entrance key and could not leave their room until their quarantine was over, the Department of the Attorney General said in a news release.

The couple got angry and told the staff they were not prisoners, and asked how they were supposed to eat and left the hotel.

Hotel management informed the Investigations Division.

Special Agents were able to get information on the whereabouts of the couple, and were sent to locate them.

They found the couple this morning at another hotel and arrested them for violating quarantine.

Bail was set at $2,000 each. They were booked and charged. The Brazilian embassy was informed that Gabriela Edmonson, a Brazilian national, was arrested.