comscore Florida couple leaves Waikiki hotel, arrested for violating quarantine rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Florida couple leaves Waikiki hotel, arrested for violating quarantine rules

  • Today

A Gainesville, Fla., couple were arrested at a Waikiki hotel this morning for violating the state’s mandatory quarantine rules.

Special agents from the Department of the Attorney General arrested Andrew J. Edmonson, 43, and his wife, Gabriela Girao Edmonson, 34.

Agents said they signed and acknowledged the Safe Travel form and understood they had to quarantine in their hotel for 10 days.

The Edmonsons checked in at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, and the hotel staff informed them they would be issued a one-time entrance key and could not leave their room until their quarantine was over, the Department of the Attorney General said in a news release.

The couple got angry and told the staff they were not prisoners, and asked how they were supposed to eat and left the hotel.

Hotel management informed the Investigations Division.

Special Agents were able to get information on the whereabouts of the couple, and were sent to locate them.

They found the couple this morning at another hotel and arrested them for violating quarantine.

Bail was set at $2,000 each. They were booked and charged. The Brazilian embassy was informed that Gabriela Edmonson, a Brazilian national, was arrested.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu Fire Department receives fifth consecutive accreditation
Looking Back

Scroll Up