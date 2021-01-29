High surf for east shores continues today; breezy trades to blow through weekend

The National Weather Service has extended the high surf advisory for east shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today while forecasting breezy trades through the weekend.

Surf of 5 to 8 feet is expected to continue through this afternoon due a strong wind swell.

As surf on east shores subsides, a new, long-period northwest swell is expected to arrive today and peak tonight, boosting surf on north shores from 5 to 7 feet this morning to 8 to 12 feet Saturday morning. Surf for west shores is expected to rise from 3 to 5 feet this morning to 5 to 7 feet Saturday.

Surf for south shores remains stable at 1 to 3 feet today and Saturday.

Today’s forecast includes partly to mostly cloudy skies, an uptick in showers due to an old front, and highs from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lows tonight dip to 64 to 71 degrees but may feel cooler due to breezy trades of 15 to 25 mph, which are expected to continue through the weekend into Sunday.

Looking ahead, forecasters expect fairly dry conditions on Monday, followed by widespread rainfall as a cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing possible thunderstorms Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

A small craft advisory for all coastal Hawaiian waters remains in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday.