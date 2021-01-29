Police arrest woman’s boyfriend in Makaha after screwdriver attack

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and attacked her with a screwdriver in Makaha.
Police said the assault occurred at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
The victim, 29, sustained an abrasion and wound to her neck. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene but the victim refused treatment.
Police located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member.
