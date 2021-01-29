Families are still reeling from deadly vehicular crash in Kakaako that claimed three lives two years ago
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019
Three people were killed and four others injured during a crash Jan. 28, 2019, at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Melissa Lau, widow of Travis Lau, shed tears at the site while being comforted by her father-in-law, Dr. William Lau.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dan Mangum of Drive Wise Hawaii stood on the sidewalk near the site to remind drivers to drive safely.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A photo of Dr. W. Travis Lau was posted at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard on Thursday, the second anniversary of a vehicular crash that killed three pedestrians, including Lau.