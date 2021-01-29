comscore Families are still reeling from deadly vehicular crash in Kakaako that claimed three lives two years ago | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Families are still reeling from deadly vehicular crash in Kakaako that claimed three lives two years ago

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 Three people were killed and four others injured during a crash Jan. 28, 2019, at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

    Three people were killed and four others injured during a crash Jan. 28, 2019, at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Melissa Lau, widow of Travis Lau, shed tears at the site while being comforted by her father-in-law, Dr. William Lau.

    Melissa Lau, widow of Travis Lau, shed tears at the site while being comforted by her father-in-law, Dr. William Lau.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Dan Mangum of Drive Wise Hawaii stood on the sidewalk near the site to remind drivers to drive safely.

    Dan Mangum of Drive Wise Hawaii stood on the sidewalk near the site to remind drivers to drive safely.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A photo of Dr. W. Travis Lau was posted at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard on Thursday, the second anniversary of a vehicular crash that killed three pedestrians, including Lau.

    A photo of Dr. W. Travis Lau was posted at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard on Thursday, the second anniversary of a vehicular crash that killed three pedestrians, including Lau.

The widow and parents of Dr. William Travis Lau mourned the loss of the talented 39-year-old physician Thursday, two years after a tragic collision took his life and two others as they waited at an Ala Moana Boulevard crosswalk. Read more

