comscore 3 injured after car crashes into Kalihi home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3 injured after car crashes into Kalihi home

  • Today

Emergency Medical Services reported that three people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Kalihi Friday night.

Kalihi police would only confirm that the incident occurred, but said that the matter is under investigation and they could not provide any other details.

Among the injured were two men in their 20s, who were in serious condition, and a woman in her 70s who was in stable condition.

The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday on Farr Lane.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman, 23, injured after sliding down Mauna Kea on bodyboard
Next Story
Man’s hiking companion admits they had been drinking before he fell off Pearl City trail
Looking Back

Scroll Up