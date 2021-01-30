3 injured after car crashes into Kalihi home

Emergency Medical Services reported that three people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Kalihi Friday night.
Kalihi police would only confirm that the incident occurred, but said that the matter is under investigation and they could not provide any other details.
Among the injured were two men in their 20s, who were in serious condition, and a woman in her 70s who was in stable condition.
The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday on Farr Lane.
