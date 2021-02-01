Kids Hurt Too Hawaii receives $120K donation

Kids Hurt Too Hawaii, a local nonprofit that helps hundreds of grieving and traumatized children on Oahu, has received a financial boost just ahead of its 20th anniversary.

The nonprofit announced today that the Malama Na Keiki Foundation has donated $120,000 to Kids Hurt Too Hawaii, which will help ensure children between ages 3 and 19 continue to have a safe space to express feelings about the loss of a parent to divorce, death, incarceration or foster care.

Kids Hurt Too Hawaii was co-founded by Star-Advertiser Heroes Next Door Hiro Ito on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, in 2001. The organization was known as Outreach for Grieving Youth Alliance until 2006, when it changed its name after input from participating children — and serves more than 300 children statewide annually.

In addition to offering a safe space and therapeutic support, the nonprofit offers peer-support groups and mentoring programs.

“The donation from the Malama Na Keiki Foundation is an important validation of the work our nonprofit does in the community,” says Cynthia White, executive director of Kids Hurt Too Hawaii, in a news release. “We are extremely grateful for the support of donors who believe in what Kids Hurt Too Hawaii represents, who want to be known as supporters, and who feel our nonprofit is worthy of their hard-earned money on an ongoing basis.”