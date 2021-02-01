Roger Morton named city Transportation Services director; Jon Nouchi returns as deputy

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has appointed Roger Morton as the city’s Department of Transportation Services director, effective today.

Morton for the last 15 years served as president and general manager of Oahu Transit Services, which oversees TheBus and TheHandi-Van, and most recently, an annual budget of $280 million and 2,050 employees.

In his new position, he will be tasked with leading administration and oversight for TheBus, TheHandi-Van, and the upcoming rail system, the first segment of which is projected to open in the second half of 2021.

“Director Morton will be leading our Department of Transportation Services into a new era of mobility,” said Blangiardi in a news release. “Under this administration, Roger will continue to oversee our amazing TheBus and TheHandi-Van services, as well as bringing the operations of the City’s new rail system to life. With nearly five decades of exceptional transportation experience, I am grateful and we are most fortunate to have Roger on our team.”

Morton, a graduate of Kalani High School, holds a Masters of Community & Regional Planning from the University of British Columbia, and is an alumnus of the industry-recognized Eno Transit Leadership program. His transportation career spans well over 46 years.

Jon Nouchi will serve alongside Morton as deputy director of DTS, a position he also held for the Caldwell administration.

Nouchi, an ‘Iolani School and University of Southern California graduate who has worked in planning and operating efficient and sustainable transportation networks in Hawaii for over 20 years, will continue to oversee all modes of public transportation mobility, transportation engineering, transportation technology, and transportation planning.