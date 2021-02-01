The Hapalua half-marathon to go virtual this April

The Hapalua half-marathon, which was canceled last April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will go virtual this spring.

Organizers of the Hapalua expect to open registration this week, offering three distance options — the 5K, 10K and a half-marathon in April. Participants will have an entire month — between April 1 and May 1 — to complete the race. They may complete one, two, or all three distances from wherever they are at the virtual event this year, and earn medals and T-shirts for each.

Participants are instructed to track their run using a GPS tracker, then upload a screenshot of the run as verification to receive the event T-shirt and medal, which will be mailed to home addresses. Participants may take more than one day to complete the 13.1 miles of the half-marathon and may run on a treadmill. There will be no age group awards for the virtual race.

Those who registered and paid for the 2020 Hapalua will not need to pay for the virtual event registration but will be sent a comp code this month. They may also defer their entries to the 2022 Hapalua.

The Honolulu Marathon in December 2020 was also canceled due to the pandemic.

The number of entries for the Hapalua events is limited. Pre-registrations are being accepted at this link. Questions about the virtual race can be sent to info@thehapalua.com.