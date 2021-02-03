Heavy rain prompts flood advisories for Oahu and Kauai

Heavy rain over Oahu and Kauai this morning prompted flood for both islands.

At 5:47 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over Oahu falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. An earlier image showed rain falling at the same rate over Kauai.

The flood advisory for Oahu is in effect through 8:45 a.m. while the advisory for Kauai is in effect through 8:15 a.m.

Visitors and residents are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

All Hawaii islands are also under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. today. Forecasters said southwest to west winds will be in the 20-30 mph range with localized gusts over 50 mph. The summit of Haleakala also could see gusts of over 55 mph.

“Winds this strong will make driving difficult and will be capable of downing trees and causing power outages,” the advisory said.