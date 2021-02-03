comscore Injured mariner medevaced by Coast Guard to Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Injured mariner medevaced by Coast Guard to Honolulu

  • Today

An injured mariner aboard a cargo vessel nine miles south of Honolulu was medevaced by Coast Guard crews today and brought to Oahu.

The 43-year-old man was reported to be in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew flew the man back to the air station where an ambulance was waiting to take him to Straub Medical Center.

At 4 a.m., Saturday, the captain of the Adonis, a 984-foot commercial cargo vessel, notified the Coast Guard that a crewmember had suffered a hand injury.

The Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac fearing the man’s injury could worsen if left untreated. The ship’s crew was told to set course for Oahu, where Coast Guard crews would rendezvous upon arrival.

The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly winds of 20 mph and seas up to 6 feet.

“Our aircrews train diligently to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation,” Lt. Donald Murrow, a rescue pilot at Air Station Barbers Point, said in a news release.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Electric cars are coming, and fast. Is the nation’s grid up to it?
Looking Back

Scroll Up