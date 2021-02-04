Haleakala National Park reopens on Maui after winter weather advisory ends

Haleakala National Park announced it has reopened its summit district following a temporary closure at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to wintry conditions.

A winter weather advisory expired shortly before 10 a.m. today, but all sunrise reservations this morning were canceled.

Park officials warned of slippery conditions and periodic ice on roadways. Also, the road beyond Haleakala Visitor Center at 9,740 feet extending up to the Pu‘uʻulaʻula (Red Hill) at 10,023 feet remains closed to vehicle traffic due to icy roadways.

At the Haleakala summit, however, officials said there is very little snow accumulation, and that it is predominantly ice. Above 9,000 feet, ice and snow are sporadic and melting.

“The National Park Service reminds visitors to stay on designated paths and trails,” the NPS said in a news release. “Going off trail may damage or kill fragile plant life hidden underneath the snow like the ʻahinahina (Haleakala silverswords, Argyroxiphium sandwicense subsp macrocephalum).”

While enjoying the park, officials also remind visitors to stay at least 6 feet away from others, and to wear a face mask when near others.

The Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park remains open.

Updates on park conditions are available at nps.gov/hale.