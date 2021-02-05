comscore 5 Halawa Correctional Facility inmates with coronavirus died in January, state officials say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Halawa Correctional Facility inmates with coronavirus died in January, state officials say

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:12 p.m.

All five men were above the age of 65 and the deaths occurred in January. Read more

