5 Halawa Correctional Facility inmates with coronavirus died in January, state officials say By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 4:12 p.m. All five men were above the age of 65 and the deaths occurred in January. The Hawaii Department of Public Safety announced today that state health officials have classified the deaths of five male Halawa Correctional Facility inmates as COVID-19-related. All five men were above the age of 65 and the deaths occurred in January. No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy, DPS officials said. Halawa has three active positive inmate cases, two of whom are in medical isolation at the prison and one who is hospitalized.