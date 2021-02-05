Big Island man arrested for animal cruelty after dozens of undernourished dogs found on property

Hawaii County police arrested Alfred Cababag of Hawaii Ocean View Estates on suspicion of second-degree felony cruelty to animals after discovering 46 dogs were found undernourished and/or injured and in need of care.

Police executed a search warrant at his property on Tuesday after an animal cruelty investigation was opened in December prompted by calls from the public about possible animal neglect at Cababag’s property on Lureline Lane.

Hawaii Rainbow Rangers members made the field assessment and determined that the 46 were in need of care. They transported the dogs to a Waimea animal shelter where a veterinarian examined the dogs thoroughly.

Cababag was released pending further investigation.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office after a complete evalution of the animals has been completed.

“We applaud the Hawaii Police Department for their arrest of Alfred Cababag on animal cruelty charges and hope this sends a strong signal to Hawaiians that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our modern-day society,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action.

“For far too long, the U.S. Department of Justice has turned a blind eye to animal cruelty crimes, and we hope the Hawaii Congressional Delegation will join our efforts to pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act that would crackdown on this and other types of animal abuse.”

Anyone who wishes to report any suspicion of animal neglect or abuse can call the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.