CVS delays vaccine rollout at 7 Longs stores in Hawaii until Friday

CVS Health today said it is still offering its COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at seven Longs Drugs pharmacies in Hawaii, as originally announced, but one day later, on Friday.

CVS Health was originally scheduled to begin offering the vaccinations on Thursday, but has pushed the start date back one day due to shipping delays impacting participants in the federal pharmacy partnership program.

The online scheduling system will now open up for Hawaii residents on Thursday.

The announcement is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations. Eligibility will be based on state criteria, which will be confirmed and communicated by each state.

Hawaii is currently in Phase 1-B of its vaccine rollout, which includes kupuna 75 and up, along with frontline essential workers, including educators and child care workers.

CVS said it expects to offer about 4,400 total doses initially, and that it will expand to more locations as more supply becomes available.

The participating Longs Drugs are in Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kaneohe and Kapaa.

CVS officials said that the list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available, which may change regularly.

The vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by contacting customer service at 800-746-7287.

CVS asks that individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability instead of contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations.