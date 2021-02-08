Hawaii records 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide total to 26,500

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 26,500 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today as the statewide death toll remains at 418.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 335 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 26 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll is more than 464,000 today.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 20 on Oahu, seven on Maui, four on the Big Island, and two residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu was recategorized to Hawaii island and one case from Hawaii island was removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,361 on Oahu, 2,198 in Hawaii County, 1,870 on Maui, 179 on Kauai, 109 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 758 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu was recategorized to Hawaii island and one case from Hawaii island was removed from the counts.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,165 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 82 today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 64 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with 17 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators.

Health officials said that as of Jan.31, 157,018 vaccines have been administered of the 227,600 received by the state. The administered vaccinations by county are Honolulu, 105,500; Maui, 14,391; Hawaii, 15,035 and Kauai, 11,755. The total also included several thousand administered under the federal pharmacy program. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

