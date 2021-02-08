TheBus updates policy; masks with valves, bandanas not allowed starting Monday

City officials announced today that more rules and specifics on the types of masks required to ride TheBus or TheHandivan will go into effect, starting Monday, in order to comply with a presidential executive order and new federal guidelines.

Since last September, the City and County of Honolulu has had a strict “No Mask No Ride” policy in effect for TheBus and TheHandi-Van, requiring all riders to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth when boarding and for the duration of their ride.

The new mandate, however, specifies the types of masks that are acceptable while riding TheBus, and bandanas, scarves and masks with open vents will no longer be allowed.

The new mandate also requires riders to wear masks while waiting at transit center facilities, including bus stops and terminals, as well as while entering and riding on a bus.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt from wearing masks. Only those with a valid medical exemption card may wear a face shield only.

The following types of masks are acceptable for riding TheBus:

>> Double/triple layer cloth mask

>> Disposable mask

>> Two-layer gaiter

The following are unacceptable, and can bar riders from getting on board:

>> Shirt pulled over face

>> Bandana/scarf

>> Masks with vents, valves, holes

>> Face shield only (except with a valid medical exemption card).

To apply for a medical exemption card, riders should contact customer service at 848-5555 (press 3) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except city holidays.