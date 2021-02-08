Woman, 62, injured in Aiea daylight carjacking

A robbery investigation is underway involving an armed carjacking of a 75-year-old man and 62-year-old woman in Aiea Sunday.

Police said the robbery occurred at or near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Radford Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect brandished a handgun at a 75-year-old driver in a white Ford van and demanded his vehicle. He allegedly pulled the driver out and pushed his 62-year-old passenger out of the van.

Police said the suspect then drove off in the vehicle. The woman sustained an injury after the suspect possibly ran over her leg.

There were conflicting reports on the woman’s condition.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated the victim and took her in serious condition to a hospital. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.