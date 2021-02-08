Hawaii’s Justin Webster named Big West Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week

University of Hawaii combo guard Justin Webster today was named the Big West Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week.

Webster, a 6-foot-3 guard from Dallas, scored 18 and 20 points, respectively, in the Rainbow Warriors’ sweep of Cal Poly this past weekend in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In the two-game series, Webster connected on 13 of 15 shots (86.7%), with eight of nine coming from behind the 3-point arc. Friday’s 20-point performance was Webster’s third of the season.

Webster also averaged 4.5 rebounds against the Mustangs.

The ’Bows initially were scheduled to play two road games against UC San Diego this past weekend. But because of circumstances, that road series was canceled and the ’Bows instead played Cal Poly.

The ’Bows, who are 7-5 overall and 5-5 in the Big West, play host to UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi.