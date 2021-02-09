Bill would place historical markers at 9 sites to honor President Barack Obama

State Sen. Stanley Chang would like to honor significant sites in the life of Hawaii-born President Barack Obama with historical markers.

Chang (D, Diamond Head-Kahala-Hawaii Kai) introduced Senate Bill 44, requiring the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Division place nine markers around the state to honor the sites including Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Baskin-Robbins on King Street, Punahou Circle Apartments, Punahou School and Sandy Beach, among others.

“President Barack Obama has become a historical figure in our nation’s history and much of his success is credited to his upbringing here in Hawaii,” said Chang in a news release. “Placing these historical markers at significant sites special to President Obama is one way that we can honor his contributions and recognize him as a true son of Hawaii.”

The bill appropriates funds to DLNR for the historical markers, but no specified amount is listed on the bill yet. If the private businesses do not agree to the marker, then it shall be placed on public property nearest to the site, according to the bill.

Obama, the 44th President of the United States, attended Punahou School while living at Punahou Circle Apartments in Makiki, where he grew up, and worked at Baskin-Robbins as a teen. As a Democratic presidential candidate, he was famously photographed body surfing at Sandy’s in 2008.

During his presidency, he vacationed several times on Oahu, regularly got shave ice with his family at Island Snow in Kailua and once hiked Koko Crater Trail at Koko Head District Park in Hawaii Kai.

The full list of sites proposed in the bill includes:

>> 6085 Kalanianaole Highway (boyhood home);

>> Baskin-Robbins on King Street;

>> Island Snow Hawaii;

>> Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children;

>> Koko Crater Trail;

>> Noelani Elementary School;

>> Punahou Circle Apartments;

>> Punahou School; and

>> Sandy Beach.