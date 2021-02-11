comscore Honolulu Fire Department recovers body of missing hiker on Maili Pill Box Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Fire Department recovers body of missing hiker on Maili Pill Box Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:40 pm

The Honolulu Fire Department recovered a body at Maili Pill Box Trail this morning after responding to a call of a missing hiker Tuesday night.

Just before 11 a.m., HPD reported that personnel found and extracted the body of a 30-year-old woman at the base of the makai side of the mountain, opposite of the Kaukama trail entrance.

The fire department, along with the Honolulu Police Department, began searching for the woman around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

A ground and aerial search stopped around 1 a.m. and resumed at 8:30 a.m. today.

