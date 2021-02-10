Magnitude 7.7 quake strikes off Loyalty Islands, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

A major earthquake struck in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia early this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The magnitude 7.7 quake was recorded at 3:20 a.m. Hawaii time, 257 miles east of Vao, South Province, New Caledonia, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, and a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
