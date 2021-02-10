Mostly cool, dry weather in store for Hawaiian islands for rest of week

With the exit of the fast-moving cold front from the Hawaiian isles, forecasters now expect cool, dry air — along with a return to moderate trades — for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service has no more advisories in place today other than a small craft advisory for major channels and Hawaii island waters through 6 p.m. today.

Today’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies with isolated showers for some areas, highs from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit and northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph.

Weather officials noted that overnight dewpoints — the temperature to which air must be cooled to reach saturation —dropped into the upper 40s for a few areas of the state, while most locations were in the low to mid-50s.

Skies should be clear tonight, with temperatures dipping into the low 60s range — and low 50s for areas like Kula, Maui.

Surf remains below advisory levels for north and west shores, and are forecast to lower from 7 to 10 feet this afternoon to 3 to 5 feet Thursday afternoon for the former, and from 6 to 8 feet to 1 to 3 feet Thursday afternoon for the latter.

Surf on south and east shores also remains stable, at 1 to 3 feet and 2 to 4 feet, respectively, today through Thursday.

A new, northwest swell arriving late Friday brings potentially high, warning-level surf for north and west shores this weekend.

The small craft advisory covers Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. today.

Moderate trades are expected to continue through Friday. But the trades may shift once again, according to forecasters, upon the arrival of another cold front from the northwest early next week.