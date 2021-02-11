Hawaiian islands to see mild tradewind weather through weekend

Mostly sunny skies and consistent tradewinds are expected to stick around in the Hawaiian isles today through the weekend, forecasters said, before another round of unsettled weather arrives next week.

The National Weather Service forecasters “rather dry and stable trade wind weather” for the next few days, with winds shifting out of the east to southeast late Friday and over the weekend.

Today’s forecast is sunny for most isles, with highs from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit and trades around 15 mph. Skies tonight should be mostly clear, with lows between 62 to 67 degrees.

Surf remains calm today, but a northwest swell is expected to arrive late Friday, likely generating warning-level surf for the north and west shores of smaller isles.

Surf of 6 to 8 feet on north shores today is expected to reach 10 to 15 feet Friday morning, then ratchet up to 22 to 26 feet Friday evening. For west shores, surf of 3 to 5 feet jumps to 10 to 15 feet Friday morning, and 20 to 25 feet Friday evening.

Surf for other shores remains between 1 to 3 feet and 2 to 4 feet today and Friday.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters say unsettled weather may develop over the islands by the middle of next week.