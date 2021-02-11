Kokua Line: Honolulu County’s license renewal by mail is limited to drivers 72 and up whose records are on file

Question: You said it’s possible for drivers 72 and older to renew a two-year driver’s license by mail in Honolulu County if they meet certain requirements (808ne.ws/29kline). Could you please print exactly what those requirements are? The problem for some of us senior citizens is that we use the telephone, not the computer, and it’s so difficult to reach the DMV by phone. We can’t just walk into the satellite city hall like we used to to ask questions and get forms; an appointment is needed for every little thing.

Answer: Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services posted an update effective Monday, noting that its latest description of the rules and process for drivers 72 and older to renew a Hawaii driver’s license by mail supersedes all previous posts. According to the post, “you are eligible to renew your Class 1, 2 or 3 driver license by mail only if you meet all of the following conditions”:

>> You are age 72 or older.

>> You possess a current Hawaii driver license with the REAL ID star in a gold circle marking or all your required REAL ID documents are already on file, including proof of legal presence in the United States, proof of Social Security number, and two proofs of Hawaii principal address.

>> Your name, birthdate and Social Security number did not change.

>> Your lawful status in the United States is not temporary.

>> You don’t have compliance requirements pending in other jurisdictions.

>> You don’t have a previously reported medical condition that requires a reevaluation.

If you meet all of those conditions and want to renew by mail, follow this process, which does include downloading forms online and printing them out at home (if you are unable to get the forms that way, call 768-9100 for assistance):

>> Go online to 808ne.ws/dlform to download and complete the fillable form State of Hawaii Driver’s License Application.

>> Print the completed application and sign it with blue or black ink. (If you fill out the form by hand, rather than using the fillable-type function, use blue or black ink and print clearly.)

>> Answer all questions.

>> Include mailing address if it is different from your Hawaii principal residence address.

>> Your Hawaii principal residence address will appear on your license. If this address is different from your current license, submit two proofs of address. For a list of acceptable documents to prove Hawaii principal resident address, see 808ne.ws/ accdoc. Copies are OK.

>> Be sure to date and sign your application. The signature on your application will be compared to your signature on file.

>> You’ll also need to submit a vision certificate from an eye exam within the past six months.

>> Include a note with your name, email address and/or your phone number so the department can reach you if there are any questions about your application.

>> The renewal fee is $10, payable by check or money order to the City & County of Honolulu. Do not send cash.

>> Mail the application, vision certificate, payment, and email/phone number to: Driver License Section, P.O. Box 30340, Honolulu, HI 96820-0340

>> The city says your new license will be mailed to your designated mailing address in six to eight weeks.

People with computer access can read the department’s full post at 808ne.ws/72license or find it at honolulu.gov/ csd. Click on “Caring for Customers” and then scroll down to the “Mail-In Options.” You’ll find the link there, for “Driver License renewals by mail for two-year licenses for ages 72 or older only.”

Mahalo

Mahalo to the gentleman who spoke up when I felt faint while standing in line to enter a bookstore. He was walking by and noticed that I looked unwell and warned my companion, who was distracted at that moment and felt terrible that she hadn’t noticed. I am fine. — Kupuna

