On the Move: Kari Akamine, Emery Herrmann, Jill Hoggard Green, Sherry Menor-McNamara, Mark Mugiishi

Pyramid Insurance has announced the hiring of two account managers, Kari Akamine, previously with ACW Group, and Emery Herrmann, who was previously employed at Finance Insurance.

Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i has recognized three leaders as part of the annual Women of Distinction event, which will be held virtually in March.

>> Jill Hoggard Green is the president and chief executive officer of The Queen’s Health Systems.

>> Sherry Menor- McNamara is the youngest and first female president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. She is also the first Asian American to serve as the leader of a state chamber in the nation.

>> Mark Mugiishi, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Medical Service Association, and the senior executive team at HMSA. He has practiced and taught surgery in private practice and in association with the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

