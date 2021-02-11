comscore On the Move: Kari Akamine, Emery Herrmann, Jill Hoggard Green, Sherry Menor-McNamara, Mark Mugiishi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Kari Akamine, Emery Herrmann, Jill Hoggard Green, Sherry Menor-McNamara, Mark Mugiishi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 am
  • COURTESY PHOTO Mark Mugiishi

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Mark Mugiishi

  • COURTESY PHOTO Sherry Menor-McNamara

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Sherry Menor-McNamara

  • COURTESY PHOTO Jill Hoggard Green

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Jill Hoggard Green

  • COURTESY PHOTO Emery Herrmann

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Emery Herrmann

  • COURTESY PHOTO Kari Akamine

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kari Akamine

Pyramid Insurance has announced the hiring of two account managers, Kari Akamine, previously with ACW Group, and Emery Herrmann, who was previously employed at Finance Insurance.

Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i has recognized three leaders as part of the annual Women of Distinction event, which will be held virtually in March.

>> Jill Hoggard Green is the president and chief executive officer of The Queen’s Health Systems.

>> Sherry Menor- McNamara is the youngest and first female president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. She is also the first Asian American to serve as the leader of a state chamber in the nation.

>> Mark Mugiishi, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Medical Service Association, and the senior executive team at HMSA. He has practiced and taught surgery in private practice and in association with the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

For more information about the event, please visit gshawaii.org/WOD2021.

Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige to extend eviction moratorium 2 more months
Next Story
Land sales deliver profit for Barnwell
Looking Back

Scroll Up