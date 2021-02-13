New reservations system starts March 1 at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana

A new reservations system is being implemented at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana beginning March 1.

All visitors and commercial operators will need to make reservations to enter the park, with out-of-state visitors paying $10 for parking; walk-in, bike-in or drop-off entry costing $5 per person; and commercial vehicles charged $25 for one to seven passengers and $50 for eight to 25 passengers.

Entry and parking for Hawaii residents will remain free.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular park known for its black sand beach and stunning coastal views had seen increased crowding and a glut of commercial tours, affecting its rural neighbors.

Waianapanapa is the second state park in Hawaii to require reservations, and it’s the first to integrate commercial tours into its reservation system, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Haena State Park on Kauai was the first to require reservations, a system implemented after the 2018 floods. At Waianapanapa, like at Haena, parking spaces will be held back to accommodate local residents, DLNR said.

Initially, reservations will be taken two weeks in advance, with the window extended over time. Reservations must be made in advance; no same-day reservations will be available. Visitors making parking reservations will be required to select a time slot to spread out visitation across the day.

Beginning Monday, reservations may be made at gowaianapanapa.com.