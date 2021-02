Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aqua-Aston Hospitality has announced the appointment of Ben Kim to the newly created role of vice president of operational finance. Kim previously worked as area director of finance for Destination Residences Hawaii.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of two independent agents:

>> Ashley Mann has joined the firm in its Leeward office. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, she served as an assistant manager at Coach Men’s Waikele.

>> David Muth has joined the firm in its Windward office. He previously served as a Realtor at Locations LLC. He has been licensed since 2005.

