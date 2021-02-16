State officials begin to clear ‘literal potpourri of useless junk’ from Waimainalo site

State officials have officially embarked on a massive cleanup of a 16-acre site at the back of Waimanalo valley.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the site, formerly home to Dragon Garden—Hawaii Bonsai Cultural Center, may take several weeks to clear out.

The former lesssees of the property — Walter Liew and Ann Liew — lost their lease due to numerous violations following a ruling by the Board of Land and Natural Resources last December.

In addition to abandoned vehicles on the property, officials said there are illegal structures, a variety of rubbish, and possibly hazardous chemicals leaking from discarded barrels that are mixed in soil.

Officials called the mess on site a “literal potpourri of useless junk.”

Two officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement drove around the site on Mahailua Street just after dawn today to make sure no squatters were on the property. Work crews with heavy equipment will be clearing the site, and could pose safety hazards to anyone in the area, officials said.

DOCARE officers will continue to patrol the property, and anyone caught trespassing could be cited or arrested.

The site is designated for agricultural purposes, and will remain so after remediation, officials said.