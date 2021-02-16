Farmers Markets Calendar: February 2021

OPEN
METRO HONOLULU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays Blaisdell Center. All produce locally grown. EBT cards accepted. Free parking. 848-2074; hfbf.org.
>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.- noon Saturdays, corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmloversmarkets.com.
>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. 955-7745.
>> Burgers on Bishop Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Topa Financial Center, Fort Street Tower. All produce locally grown. 586-2000.
WAIKIKI
>> Waikiki Beach Walk: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, along Lewers Street. All produce locally grown. 497-8110.
CENTRAL OAHU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High. All produce locally grown. 848-2074; hfbf.org.
>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, in the upper parking lot near Macy’s. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmloversmarkets.com.
>> Farm Fresh Fridays: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Mililani Shopping Center. 225-4002; mahikufarmersmarket.com.
EAST HONOLULU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. All produce locally grown. 848-2074; hfbf.org.
>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High. All produce locally grown. 394-1200.
LEEWARD OAHU
>> Kapolei City Country Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. Kmart parking lot, 500 Kamokila Blvd. 852-9811.
>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays. 852-9811; kamakanaalii.com.
>> Mahiku at Kapilina Beach Homes: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5100 Iroquois Ave. 225-4002; mahikufarmersmarket.com.
NORTH SHORE
>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, Waimea Valley. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmloversmarkets.com.
>> Waialua Farmers’ Co-op: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. All produce locally grown. 223-1071; facebook.com/waialua farmerscoopmarket.
WINDWARD
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, Kailua Town Center. All produce locally grown. 848-2074; hfbf.org.
>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, Pali Lanes parking lot. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmlovers markets.com.
>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 340 Uluniu St. All produce locally grown. lokahikailuamarket.com.
>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 235-1143.
PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKETS
The City and County of Honolulu posts a schedule of markets held weekly at public parks. Closed on city holidays. 808ne.ws/markets.
CLOSED
>> HMSA market: HMSA Building, 948-6826.
>> Fresh Day (Moanalua, Waipio, Honolulu): Call 432-2260.
>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: Queen’s Medical Center, 691-4105.
>> Veggie Stand at Na Kupuna Makamae Center: 773-7047.
>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 621-7097.
>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 691-3197.
>> Kunia market: 92-1770 Kunia Road, 621-1350.
>> Makeke Iki: Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 697-3709.
>> Makeke Nanakuli: Nanakuli Public Library, 697-3709.
>> Makeke Waianae: Waianae Mall, 697-3709.
>> Leahi Farmers Market: Kapiolani Community College, 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Phene Produce: Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 396-0766.
>> North Shore Country Market: Sunset Beach Elementary, 234-9421.
>> Waikiki Specialty Farmers Market: Jefferson Elementary, 735-4510, ext. 1.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.