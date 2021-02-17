On the Move: Jongwook Kim, Jill Hoggard Green

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii has appointed Jongwook “Wookie” Kim as its new legal director. Kim recently served as the ACLU of Hawaii’s staff attorney. Before joining the ACLU of Hawaii, he was was an associate at Quinn Emanuel Ur­quhart & Sullivan LLP in Washington, D.C.

Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems, was one of six individuals named to the board of commissioners of the Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Founded in 1951, the Joint Commission is the country’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.