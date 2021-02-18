Heavy rain prompts flood advisory for Maui County, flash flood watches for smaller islands

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued flood advisory for the island of Molokai through 1:30 p.m. today, and extended the flood advisory for Maui County another three hours to 2 p.m. today.

At 10:29 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers moving over large portions of the island of Molokai, with rainfall especially persistent over windward areas.

Additional moisture moving in from the east is expected to support heavy shower formation for the next couple of hours, forecasters said. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in heavier showers will lead to rising water levels in streams.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kaunakakai, Kualapuu, Kamalo, Hoolehua, Ualapue, Pukoo, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport.

At 10:32 a.m. in Maui County, radar indicated the continuation of persistent heavy showers over the windward slopes of Haleakala, and additional heavy showers affecting the windward side of West Maui. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heavier showers are leading to elevated water levels in streams and rivers.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Huelo, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Puunene, Nahiku, Wailuku, Waiehu,Waikapu, Kipahulu, Waihee, Kaupo, Hana and Kahakuloa.

The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, and be aware that rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions. Fast-flowing or rising water should not be crossed in a vehicle or by foot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui this morning, in effect through 11 a.m., while a flash flood watch for Kauai County has been extended to Oahu and Maui County, as well, through late tonight.

At 9:20 a.m., radar indicated that heavy showers and thunderstorms were persistently forming over the windward slopes of Haleakala, with additional heavy showers also affecting windward west Maui.

Rainfall was falling at rates of close to 2 inches per hour in heavier showers, leading to rising water levels in streams and rivers, and the advisory may have to be extended to later today.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Huelo, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Puunene, Nahiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waikapu, Kipahulu, Waihee, Kaupo, Hana and Kahakuloa.

Weather officials have also issued a flash flood watch for Kauai County, as well as Oahu and Maui County through late tonight due to moisture from the dissipating cold front and instability from a lingering trough near the state.

Although the front will weaken and drift away today, this combination will keep a wet tradewind weather pattern through Friday.

The forecast for today is mostly cloudy with likely showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, and highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight remain mostly cloudy, as well, with scattered showers and lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

East winds are expected to maintain speeds of 15 to 20 mph through tonight and the rest of the week.

A winter weather advisory is also in place for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Hawaii island through this evening due to sub-freezing temperatures which will bring periods of snow and freezing rain. One to two inches of snow is expected.

Surf for all shores remains below advisory levels as a current, northwest swell continues to decline.

Surf at 7 to 10 feet on north shores this morning is expected to lower to 5 to 7 feet Friday, while surf of 5 to 7 feet on west shores is expected to lower to 3 to 5 feet Friday.

Surf on south and east shores remains at 0 to 2 feet and 2 to 4 feet, respectively, today and Friday.

Forecasters expect a gradual drying trend this weekend and easterly trades to continue.