On the Move: Samra Broderick, Janelle Saucedo, June Mellor

AlohaCare, a community-led, nonprofit health plan, has announced three hires.
>> Samra Broderick is the vice president of Health Services. Broderick previously was the senior vice president for Post Acute Care Management at UnitedHealth Group.
>> Janelle Saucedo is the director of Behavioral Health. Saucedo worked previously as an administrator for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division, state of Hawaii Department of Health
>> June Mellor is the compliance officer. Mellor’s last position was at ‘Ohana Health Plan.
