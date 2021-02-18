comscore On the Move: Samra Broderick, Janelle Saucedo, June Mellor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Samra Broderick, Janelle Saucedo, June Mellor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
AlohaCare, a community-led, nonprofit health plan, has announced three hires.

>> Samra Broderick is the vice president of Health Services. Broderick previously was the senior vice president for Post Acute Care Management at UnitedHealth Group.

>> Janelle Saucedo is the director of Behavioral Health. Saucedo worked previously as an administrator for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division, state of Hawaii Department of Health

>> June Mellor is the compliance officer. Mellor’s last position was at ‘Ohana Health Plan.

