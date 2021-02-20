Injured hiker airlifted after going off Makapuu Lighthouse Trail

A 50-year-old man was airlifted after he was injured while venturing off the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department got the call at 7:40 a.m. today and responded with five units and a total of 16 personnel.

The man had been hiking about 45 minutes when he injured his knee while going off trail near the pillbox area, HFD said.

HFD airlifted the man to the top of the trail, and transferred his care to Emergency Medical Services at 8:36 a.m.