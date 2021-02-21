comscore 3 hurt in crash near intersection of Punahou and Beretania | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 hurt in crash near intersection of Punahou and Beretania

  Today

Three people involved in a vehicle collision near Punahou Street and Beretania Street today required advanced life-saving treatment and transportation to a hospital, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The accident took place around 2 p.m. One of the people hospitalized is man in his 40s, who is in critical condition.

Two women in their 20s, one in serious condition and the other in stable condition, were also transported to a hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

