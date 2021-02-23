High surf for east shores, breezy trades continue through weekend

A high surf advisory for the east shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island remains in place through Saturday morning due to strong, persistent trades.

The National Weather Service expects breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet along the east shores of the isles as an east swell, combined with heightened tradewind waves, to last through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Impacts are moderate, but strong, breaking waves and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Elsewhere, surf remains stable — at 6 to 8 feet for north shores, and 4 to 6 feet for west shores, today and Wednesday.

Surf for south shores remains at 1 to 3 feet today and Wednesday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect breezy trades to remain in place statewide due to high-pressure north and northeast of the state.

Today’s forecast includes partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight are variably cloudy, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

Forecasters say an old frontal band will bring an increase in showers to the state today, mostly for the windward side.

Breezy trades will continue at 15 to 25 mph through tonight, and are expected to pick up and peak Wednesday — and will likely require wind advisories for parts of the state.

A gale watch has been issued for Alenuihaha Channel from this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for waters from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island, including three channels, in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.