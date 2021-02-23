Honolulu police searching for missing toddler near Camp Erdman

Honolulu police and K-9 units at a beach near Camp Erdman today searched for the body of Kytana Ancog, an 18-month-old child who has been missing since Jan. 31, the Honolulu Police Department confirmed.

Kytana’s father, Travis Rodrigues, was charged with second-degree murder after confessing to hitting, shaking and squeezing the toddler until she became “unconscious and lifeless.”

Rodrigues, 40, also confessed to disposing of Kytana’s body via an acquaintance, and said he does not know where her body currently is.

HPD will continue its search Wednesday morning.