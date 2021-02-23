New park mural to reflect history of Moiliili and Old Stadium Park

A community-inspired mural is going up at Old Stadium Park, replacing a graffiti-ridden wall shared by the city and a nearby building owner.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced the launch of the mural project — a collaboration between the city and AARP Hawaii, Blue Zones Project Hawaii, Voyager Public Charter School, and others — this week.

Local muralist Luke DeKneef and his team will install the mural after holding a community design workshop. The new mural will reflect the rich and diverse history of Moiliili and Old Stadium Park, with inspiration for its various elements coming from the input of 600 area residents and park stakeholders.

Before it was designated an urban park, Old Stadium Park was for decades home to Honolulu Stadium — from 1926 to 1976. The stadium hosted football, baseball and numerous sports exhibitions. Today, it is a 9-acre urban park for various activities, including a mobile homeless outreach program last year.

“I have so many fond memories of Moiliili, especially during my playing days for the University of Hawaii in the 1960’s and later as an Assistant Coach for the Rainbow Warriors in the 1970’s,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “I am encouraged to see such a vibrant piece of public art paying homage to that era, the natural history, and various uses of the park, while also looking ahead to the future generations who can enjoy this revitalized public space. Mahalo to the many groups who assisted with this piece, and those who continue to improve and reactivate Old Stadium Park.”

Parks officials said other recent improvements over the past five years include street painting and the installation of bulbouts at the intersection of King and Isenberg streets, a renovated comfort station, and a refurbished playground.

AARP Hawaii is soliciting grant applications from nonprofits to fund more projects like the Old Stadium Park mural, which bring people of all ages together and make neighborhoods better places to live. More information about the grants is available at AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.