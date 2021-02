Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Decomposed remains found in shallow grave in Puna identified as man missing since Dec. 23 Read more

Hawaii County police have identified the decomposed remains found in a shallow grave in Aloha Estates in Mountain View as that of Andrew Cawley of Puna.

Cawley’s death has been classified as a second-degree murder.

He was reported missing by his father in December. Cawley was last seen on the morning of Dec. 23 at a friend’s home in Aloha Estates in Mountain View.

Police put out a missing person bulletin on Dec. 30, asking for the public’s help in finding Cawley.

On Jan. 5, a decomposed body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision.

A positive identification was made by a comparison of dental records, police said.

Police ask if anyone has information related to this investigation to call the department’s non0emergency number at 935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 961-2378 or email him at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov

Or call Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov