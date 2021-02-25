Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of 23-year-old man in Hawaii Kai

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Hawaii Kai, according to police.

Jake Edwards was charged today with second-degree murder in the death of Parker J. Trantham, also 23. His bail is set at $1 million.

Police responded to a call of two men involved in an altercation at or near the intersection sometime before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found the victim later identified as Trantham lying on the ground after he was reportedly stabbed in the upper body. Emergency Medical Services personnel conducted life-saving treatment to no avail and Trantham was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than a dozen patrol and plainclothes officers searched in Hahaione Valley for a suspect later identified as Edwards. Police arrested him at the 500 block of Kawaihae Street shortly before 12:50 p.m. on suspicion of murder.