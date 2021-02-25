Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of 23-year-old man in Hawaii Kai

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Hawaii Kai, according to police.
Jake Edwards was charged today with second-degree murder in the death of Parker J. Trantham, also 23. His bail is set at $1 million.
>> RELATED: Hawaii Kai family in shock over son’s stabbing death
Police responded to a call of two men involved in an altercation at or near the intersection sometime before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found the victim later identified as Trantham lying on the ground after he was reportedly stabbed in the upper body. Emergency Medical Services personnel conducted life-saving treatment to no avail and Trantham was pronounced dead at the scene.
More than a dozen patrol and plainclothes officers searched in Hahaione Valley for a suspect later identified as Edwards. Police arrested him at the 500 block of Kawaihae Street shortly before 12:50 p.m. on suspicion of murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.