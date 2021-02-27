Flash flood warning in effect for Maui; Oahu under flood advisory

A flash flood warning is in effect for Maui County until 12:30 p.m. today, while a flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 1:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 9:59 a.m., the weather radar on Maui indicated heavy rain passing over the windward portions of Haleakala, affecting Nahkiu to Hana to Kaupo, according to the advisory. At 10:08 a.m., the radar indicated heavy rain persistently moving over Oahu from the east with rainfall rates between one and two inches resulting in periods of “very low visibility.”

The advisory for Maui warns of flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. In addition, road closures and landslides are possible. Locations affected include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiuku, Hana, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

“Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas,” according to the advisory for Maui.

The advisory for Oahu warns people to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Waiahole, Kahaluu, Waikane, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Punaluu, Wahiawa and Maunawili.

“Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown,” according to the advisory for Oahu.