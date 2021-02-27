comscore Pedestrian, 47, critically injured in Barbers Point; driver arrested for fleeing scene | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pedestrian, 47, critically injured in Barbers Point; driver arrested for fleeing scene

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 pm

A 47-year-old man was critically injured Friday night in the Barbers Point area while he crossing Coral Sea Road. Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk.

Police arrested the 71-year-old driver of the Toyota sedan that struck the man for fleeing the scene of the collision.

Police said the woman was driving north on Coral Sea Road when the car she was driving hit the pedestrian at about 8:20 p.m. just past Tripoli Street.

The woman fled the scene, and was later found in the Barbers Point area, police said, adding that speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to have contributed to the crash.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

