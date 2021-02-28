Search continues for 2 missing hikers in East Maui

Maui Fire Department firefighters continued their search today for two hikers reported missing Saturday afternoon at Waikamoi trail in East Maui.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a 9-1-1 call reported the two missing hikers — both 20-year-old men visiting from California who were part of a group — and firefighters conducted a ground and air search into the night. A U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter assisted in the search.

The search continued today, although MFD has not provided an update on the search.

MFD noted that rain, flooding and flash flooding were observed in the area. The National Weather Service issued this afternoon a flood flood watch for Maui, saying “strong trade winds and a persistent trough aloft will combine to bring frequent heavy showers” to the windward portions of Maui.