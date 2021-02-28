Woman injured after tree branches fall on her in Mililani

A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition after branches from a tree apparently fell and hit her today at Kuahelani Avenue in Mililani, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported today.
EMS reported the incident taking place around 4 p.m. Personnel evaluated, treated and transported the woman to an area hospital.
