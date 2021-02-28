Kokua Line: Honolulu County imposes strict limits on renewal by mail for state IDs

Question: There used to be a way for kupuna to renew a state ID by mail. Does this still exist? I would like to handle this by mail for my mom, if possible. Also, what about the parking placard? She doesn’t drive anymore, but we use it when I take her to doctor’s appointments, shopping, etc., to save her the walk. Hers expired recently. Can she still use it? Is the expiration date extended like with the IDs and licenses?

Answer: The option you recall to renew a state ID by mail doesn’t apply to all kupuna. In Honolulu County, it’s limited to Oahu residents age 80 and older who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and whose REAL ID documents already are on file with the county, said Harold Nedd, a spokesman for the Department of Customer Services.

Here’s the process, for those who believe they’re eligible:

>> Send a letter requesting to renew your REAL ID-compliant state ID card as a kupuna 80 or older. The letter must include the applicant’s name as it appears on the ID; Social Security number (last four digits only) or state ID number; date of birth; signature, which will be compared to the signature on file; mailing address; and email address (to notify applicants of any discrepancies or incomplete paperwork).

>> Submit the dated and signed letter by mail to Driver License Section, P.O. Box 30340, Honolulu, HI 96820-0340; or by email to dl@honolulu.gov; or by fax to 808-768-9096.

You will receive a response confirming whether they are eligible to renew by mail, said Nedd. The city strives to respond within five business days, but there is a backlog of requests, so it may take longer, he said Friday.

If you are eligible to renew by mail, the city’s response will include further instructions. Once you fulfill those requirements and submit the information, it will take another six to eight weeks to receive the permanent ID in the mail.

As for the second question, about disability parking placards, the answer is no, the expiration dates of long-disability parking placards and license plates are no longer extended under Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation. They had been previously, but that ended with his most recent proclamation, issued Feb. 12.

“Permittees may not use their expired blue placards, red placards, or special license plates to obtain parking privileges. The use of an expired placard or special license plate shall result in a fine up to $500,” according to the state Disability and Communications Access Board.

Your mom can renew her expired blue placard by mail, using form PA-2 (808ne.ws/PA2), which requires medical authorization on side 2. She would mail the completed form to DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801.

For more information, see health.hawaii.gov/dcab/ and click on Disability Parking Permits.

The governor’s most recent proclamation did once again extend the expiration dates of Hawaii driver’s licenses, instruction permits and state ID cards that expired or will expire from March 16, 2020, through April 13, 2021; they are considered valid in Hawaii through April 13, 2021.

Q: Getting back to renewing the state ID by mail if you’re 80 and up, does “REAL ID documents already on file” mean her ID has to have a gold star on it already?

A: No. The state of Hawaii required REAL ID-level documentation for several years before it added the white star in a gold circle to its state IDs and driver’s licenses, signifying compliance with the federal law that dictates strict verification for state-issued credentials.

REAL ID documents verify the applicant’s legal name, date of birth, lawful U.S. presence, Social Security number and principal Hawaii residence. Hawaii’s Department of Transportation says all that documentation was required for state IDs issued as of Jan. 2, 2013, while the city puts the date at May 1, 2014 (we’ll clarify that discrepancy as soon as we can).

At any rate, since state IDs are good for eight years, we’d presume that many due for renewal this year and next (and beyond) have the necessary documents on file, assuming the ID-holder has not moved in the meantime.

Hawaii started putting the star on its REAL ID-compliant credentials as of Jan. 16, 2018.

