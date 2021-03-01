Diamond Head State Monument to increase access next week

The Diamond Head State Monument will be open six days a week instead of four, starting next week, according to parks officials.
Starting next Monday, the monument will be open daily except Wednesdays.
The monument reopened in mid-December following a nine-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with modified park hours, the monument was only open Thursdays through Sundays, except Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Hours of operation will remain the same, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days the monument is open. Gates will close at 6 p.m.
In accordance with recent rule changes, non-residents ($5), non-resident vehicles ($10) and commercial vehicles ($25-$90) must now pay fees to park and enter Diamond Head State Monument. Hawaii residents may park and enter for free.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, mask wearing is also required at all times while visiting the monument. No pets except service animals are allowed in the park.
