Strong, gusty winds continue to bring high surf to Hawaii’s east shores

A wind advisory remains in place for Kauai and Oahu due to wind gusts of up to 50 mph, through this evening, while a high surf advisory remains in place for east shores through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service expects east to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, to peak this afternoon for Kauai and Oahu, and to last through 6 p.m. today.

Those strong trades continue to produce rough, elevated surf of 7 to 12 feet along most east shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds this strong are capable of downing temporary structures and trees, and causing localized power outages. The high surf has moderate impacts, including strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

On other shores, surf remains well below advisory levels, at 0 to 2 feet for west shores, and 2 to 4 feet for north shores, today and Tuesday. Surf for south shores remains at 3 to 5 feet today and Tuesday.

A brown water advisory has been issued for the island of Maui due to stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny for most isles, with scattered windward and mauka showers, and highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight are partly cloudy, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

East winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Overnight snow and icy conditions atop the Big Isle summits prompted a winter weather advisory which was canceled shortly before 10 a.m. today. Forecasters were able to see stars on the webcams atop Mauna Kea, which show a layer of snow on the ground.

Widespread, heavy showers that fell on the northern part of Hawaii island and Hilo and Puna districts will continue to trend down today, forecasters said.

But windy trades are expected to persist through Tuesday, followed by a boost in trade showers the latter half of this week as a cold front from the north settles near the isles.

On Sunday, a record daily maximum rainfall of 4.26 inches was set in Hilo, breaking the previous one of 3.84 inches set in 1977.

A gale warning for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, remains in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A small craft advisory for all waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island also remains in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday.